NCAA Tournament TV Schedule for Friday and Saturday

Day one of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. The games were good, but not great. March Madness doesn’t truly start until the buzzer-beaters get flowing. Let’s see if we can do better today and Saturday. Here is the television schedule.

Friday

12:15 p.m. | CBS | Columbus I

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m. | truTV | Columbia I

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

1:30 p.m. | TNT | Tulsa I

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

2:00 p.m. | TBS | San Jose I

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St.

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I | CBS | Columbus II

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. I | truTV | Columbia II

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. I | TNT | Tulsa II

(11) St. John’s/ Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. I | TBS | San Jose II

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

6:50 p.m. | TNT | Columbus III

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St.

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

7:10 p.m. | CBS | Columbia III

(16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

7:20 p.m. | TBS | Tulsa III

(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

7:27 p.m. | truTV | San Jose III

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St.

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

After conc. III |TNT | Columbus IV

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. III | CBS | Columbia IV

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. III | TBS | Tulsa IV

(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St.

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

12:10 p.m. | CBS | Jacksonville I

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

After conc. I |CBS | Jacksonville II

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

5:15 p.m. | CBS | Des Moines I

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

6:10 p.m. | TNT | Hartford I

(12) Murray St. vs. (4) Florida St.

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

7:10 p.m. | TBS | Salt Lake City I

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

After conc. I | CBS | Des Moines II

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan St.

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. I | TNT | Hartford II

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Purdue

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

After conc. I | TBS | Salt Lake City II

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

Catalon / Lappas // Byington