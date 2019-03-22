Roundup: Ja Morant's Triple-Double; New Zealand Gun Ban; Russia Moved Missiles

Halsey … New Zealand imposes a gun ban after massacre … A look at why AirPods 2 may not be for you … Maybe Woodstock 50 can re-create the magic of the original … Katie Couric opens up about a blind date she had with Cory Booker … New ADHD medicine may cause psychosis … Here are 18 secrets from Olive Garden employees … Leaked photos raise questions about Venezuela rebel cop’s execution … Yes, the Facebook staff had access to hundreds of millions of passwords … How climate change could have major insurance ramifications … Russia has moved 20 missiles to a testing site … Coming soon: Amazon ads in search results … Netflix is losing all of Disney’s movies …

What yesterday did for Ja Morant’s draft status. [Yahoo]

The Deadwood film will be released on May 31, here is the first look. [The Wrap]

Here is a way to watch March Madness if you are only watching for the NBA draft. [The Ringer]

An interesting look at what Luka Doncic’s game means for the future of the NBA. [ESPN]

This fake Uber story about an NCAA player will make you think. [The Spun]

DAZN is changing their price structure. [MMA Fighting]

A good look at the latest on legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao. [Boxing News]

To put proper expectations on the officials, this piece explains why they have become “leading characters in the passion play of American sports.” [NY Times]

WFAN made another push for SiriusXM’s Adam Schein but came up short. [New York Post]

A song to take you into the weekend.

Some highlights of the great career of Muhammad Ali.