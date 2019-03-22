Tacko Fall Is Taller and Has Bigger Feet than Tracy Wolfson
Tacko Fall Is Taller and Has Bigger Feet than Tracy Wolfson
By:
|
Ryan Glasspiegel
2 hours ago
UCF plays VCU this evening in a first round NCAA Tournament matchup on CBS, and the network’s A-team of
Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson will be on-hand for the call.
During the customary preparation period on Thursday, Wolfson, 5’2, took some fun photos with
Tacko Fall, the 7’6 Senegalese center for UCF. Even as you probably envisioned what these photos would look like before you clicked the story, they are quite the contrast!
Ryan Glasspiegel
Ryan lives in Chicago, grew up in Connecticut, and attended Wisconsin. He likes eating, and drinking high-end bourbon and cheap beer.
More …
