Tacko Fall Is Taller and Has Bigger Feet than Tracy Wolfson

UCF plays VCU this evening in a first round NCAA Tournament matchup on CBS, and the network’s A-team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson will be on-hand for the call.

During the customary preparation period on Thursday, Wolfson, 5’2, took some fun photos with Tacko Fall, the 7’6 Senegalese center for UCF. Even as you probably envisioned what these photos would look like before you clicked the story, they are quite the contrast!