Gardner-Webb is trying to become just the second No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament. Seeing how much fun UMBC had last year at the expense of Virginia, the Runnin’ Bulldogs are working the Cavaliers and leading 36-30 at halftime.

Here are a few things to know about Gardner-Webb, potential Cinderella.

Where is Gardner-Webb?

Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Great name, even lovelier area.

What is Gardner Webb?

Founded in 1905, the university is affiliated with the Baptist Church and is a member of the Big South.

Has Gardner-Webb ever made the NCAA Tournament?

Nope. Making quite a splash in their maiden voyage, though.