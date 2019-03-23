5 Things to Know About Bruno Fernando

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando is a physical specimen capable of dominating both ends of the court. The super sophomore will be critical to the Terrapins’ chances of reaching the Sweet 16 today. Here are five things to know about the big man.

Where is Bruno Fernando from?

Fernando is originally from Luanda, Angola. He played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

How big is Bruno Fernando?

Standing 6-foot-10 and weighing in at 240 pounds, Fernando is capable of holding his own against any player in the country.

What are his college stats?

In 63 career games, Fernando is averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He’s shot 60 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free-throw line. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this season and was a member of the All-Defensive Team.

Bruno Fernando’s NBA’s Draft Stock

Should Fernando choose to come out early, it’s reasonable to expect him to go in the first round, and potentially the lottery. Most mock drafts put him anywhere from No. 10-30.

Does he have any sweet highlights?

Oh, you bet. Here they are.