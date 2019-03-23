Stand By for a Major Mike Francesa Announcement

One minute Mike Francesa is offering insight on the Wofford-Kentucky game and the next he’s pivoting to previewing a dramatic rebuttal to something. Many minutes later we’re still waiting to see what it’s all about.

Almost an hour ago, the radio legend dropped this into timelines.

Due to the outrageous misinformation and outright lies that continue to be reported and the constant requests for me to comment. I will make a statement here. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 23, 2019

There is still no statement. No further clarification about what’s going on. Only the building anticipation of a pregnant pause.

The smart money is that this report from Andrew Marchand is what has his rankles up. The New York Post reporter published a story on Thursday detailing WFAN’s push for Adam Schein to replace Francesa, and its eventual implosion. Francesa is also in a big battle with Michael Kay for ratings, and tensions are high.

Could very well be something else, though. One figures the guy will finish the thought eventually, but building drama is an art form and can’t be rushed.

UPDATE: Here’s the pay-off.

My deal with WFAN is simple.

My deal with Entercom is complicated and involves WFAN, https://t.co/DPC5pzxj9G, the Mike’sOn app, CAA, Draftkings and a few other concerns.

I have a long-term offer from WFAN. I haven’t signed it. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 23, 2019

I have told the company if I stay I would consider adding another person to the program.

My idea.

Nothing can be done in that area without my approval, and NOTHING has been done.

The Mike’sOn app and its business relationships are important and must be considered. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 23, 2019

This needs to be decided quickly for Entercom, which has been accommodating, WFAN and the broadcasters it might impact.

Would like to have it all done before the first Mets losing streak. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 23, 2019

Worth it?