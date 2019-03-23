Stand By for a Major Mike Francesa Announcement

One minute Mike Francesa is offering insight on the Wofford-Kentucky game and the next he’s pivoting to previewing a dramatic rebuttal to something. Many minutes later we’re still waiting to see what it’s all about.
Almost an hour ago, the radio legend dropped this into timelines.
There is still no statement. No further clarification about what’s going on. Only the building anticipation of a pregnant pause.
The smart money is that this report from Andrew Marchand is what has his rankles up. The New York Post reporter published a story on Thursday detailing WFAN’s push for Adam Schein to replace Francesa, and its eventual implosion. Francesa is also in a big battle with Michael Kay for ratings, and tensions are high.
Could very well be something else, though. One figures the guy will finish the thought eventually, but building drama is an art form and can’t be rushed.
UPDATE: Here’s the pay-off.
Worth it?
Comments