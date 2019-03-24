Antonio Brown Trolls Bills Fans in Latest Instagram Post

It was bad enough for Bills fans to see a report they were getting the best wide receiver in the NFL only to then see the deal fall apart. While, presumably, they were hoping to forget the few minutes of hope, Antonio Brown made that much harder. On his Instagram, the receiver trolled Bills Mafia with a “Hotline Bling” meme:

This harmless, but savvy, troll job does just enough to really irk Buffalo fans.

Oddly enough, the bigger story here is Brown appears thrilled to be an Oakland Raider. I would argue the dysfunctional franchise will soon let him down, but for the time being, the Raiders are getting something the Steelers weren’t getting much of: A happy Mr. Big Chest/Checks.

Oh, and: