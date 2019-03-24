How to Watch the Dan Patrick Show on B/R Live

As The Big Lead first reported, the Dan Patrick Show is coming to B/R Live. The radio simulcast will begin its relationship with the streaming service Monday morning.

Fans of Dan and the Danettes can stream the show Monday-Friday 9 a.m – noon for free. The streaming platform is available both on BRLive.com and the B/R Live app via devices such as iPhones, Androids, web browsers, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The show will remain on the Dan Patrick App and on the Audience Network.

The Dan Patrick Show podcast is also available across various digital services.

Patrick, who has long been one of the most innovative talents in the business, is known for paving the way for others. He showed one could leave ESPN and remain a star in sports media. While this move from NBCSN to B/R Live doesn’t carry the same weight, no one should be surprised if more moves like these are seen in the coming months and years.

The Rich Eisen Show, which also originates from a deal with AT&T/DirecTV, will begin streaming on B/R Live on March 26.