Rob Gronkowski Retires at 29, Should Be a First Ballot Hall of Famer

Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from the NFL. The 29-year-old tight end had a Hall of Fame-level career going before injuries slowed him down and even cost him significant chunks of seasons. Still, Gronk is one of the most dominant players of his era.

He announced the decision on Instagram:

Gronkowski had been hinting at retirement for more than a year as the physical toll of his position had slowly caught up with him. He will step away having spent all nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots after the franchise selected him with the 42nd pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Gronk was a five-time Pro Bowler, and four-time First-team All-Pro and won three Super Bowls with New England. He’ll go out on top after helping the Pats win Super Bowl LIII earlier this year.

While his numbers certainly dipped after injuries impacted him, Gronk is almost certain to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He holds a number of NFL records for a tight end and his pure dominance should propel him forward.

Gronkowski will finish his career with 521 receptions, for 7,860 yards and 79 touchdowns. And that’s just in the regular season. In 16 postseason games, he’ll finish with 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gronkowski holds the following records for a tight end in the NFL:

-Most receptions (23) and receiving yards (297) by a tight end in Super Bowl history

-Most career postseason yards (1,163) and touchdowns (12) by a tight end (1,163)

-Most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single-season (17)

-Most seasons with 10-plus touchdowns for a tight end (5)

-Most offensive touchdowns in first two seasons (28, tied with Randy Moss)

-Most consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards by a tight end (4)

-Most consecutive seasons with 10-plus touchdowns by a tight end (3)

And there are plenty more.

It was a short career for Gronk, but he reached a level of dominance few before him have enjoyed. He’ll wind up in Canton as a result.