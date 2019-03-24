Rob Gronkowski Retires, Should Take His Talents to the WWE

Rob Gronkowski, arguably the greatest tight end of all-time, has announced he retiring from the NFL at 29 years of age. So, the question now becomes: What is next? The answer is rather simple, he should go join the WWE and become a part-time pro wrestler.

Gronkowski, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million, is no stranger to the squared circle. At WrestleMania 33, Gronkowski jumped into the ring, took off one his shirts, and stole the show. Don’t believe me? Take a look for yourself:

Gronkowski’s goofy, entertaining, animated personality will fit right in with the characters found in the WWE. He also could take on a very light schedule. The WWE has proven with Brock Lesnar and others that they are all for special attractions popping up just a few times a year. Gronkowski could wrestle 1-2 times per year at the company’s biggest events and show up from time to time to energize the crowd. Oh, and just be Gronk.

While some hardcore wrestling fans may cringe at the idea, he wouldn’t even need to go all-in on learning how to perform well inside the ring. They can book him in quick, fully rehearsed matches where his opponent takes most of the bumps. Hiding him in tag matches where he is the “hot tag” is also an option. If this move does, in fact, take place, it hard to envision a scenario where he doesn’t end up teaming up with his buddy, Mojo Rawley.

The potential marriage projects to be a win-win-win. The WWE could greatly use his services with recent quality trends and with their move to Fox being just months away. Of course, Gronkowski occupies the second “win,” with wrestling fans being the third. As a football player, he was a video game-like. As a wrestler, he can be a video game character.

Given the timing of this announcement, a surprise appearance at WrestleMania in a few weeks could be in play and gives us all a tease of how great this could turn out to be.