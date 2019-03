UCF and Duke played in a slobberknocker in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. One of the individual battles in the game is Tacko Fall vs. Zion Williamson. Williamson, a thick player who projects to be the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is 6’7, 284 pounds. Tacko Fall, meanwhile, is 7’6, 270.

This photo is ridiculous 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xDWMMzkowQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019

Duke won the game 77-76 in a crazy finish.