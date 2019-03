Duke and UCF just played the game of the NCAA Tournament with the Blue Devils surviving, 77-76. The Knights had a four-point lead late and were victimized by two missed opportunities at the rim in the final seconds.

B.J Taylor’s floater and Aubrey Dawkins’ tip in rattled around before falling off.

Classic Gordon Bombay moment right here. A quarter of an inch the other way and the tournament is without its best team and Zion Williamson’s college career is over.