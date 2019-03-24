Video From Inside Viking Sky, The Rescued Cruise Ship, Is Wild

Go on a cruise, they said. It’ll be fun, they said. There’s nothing like a week on the open seas to clear the mind and soothe the soul.

Unless, of course, your vessel gets stranded in violent weather off the coast of Norway and has to be rescued. That’s what happened to the 1,313 passengers on the Viking Sky, who got more than they bargained for.

Take a look at these conditions and tell me if it’s something you’d enjoy.

It’s a hard pass for me. Just too old to go gallivanting around on some sort of Titanic fantasy camp.

Seventeen people were injured before the ship was pulled safely to shore. All things considered, this situation could have been a lot worse.