Losers From the First Weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament

The first weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is behind us. The Sweet 16 is set and we’ve been served one of the chalkiest brackets in years. With that in mind, here’s a look at the biggest losers from the tournament’s first action-packed weekend.

The Pac-12

The Pac-12 got three teams in the tournament, and wound up with one in the Sweet 16. It was an awful showing for the conference.

It saw Arizona State win a play-in game before getting hammered by Buffalo, 91-74. Washington won the conference regular season title going away, but was absolutely hammered by North Carolina, 81-59, in the second round. And that game was nowhere near as close as the score would indicate.

Oregon, the lone bright spot for the conference, is still dancing after a fantastic run as a 12-seed so far, but is a complete outlier in a conference of duds. The Ducks will face Virginia in the Sweet 16.

The Pac-12 went 0-3 in 2018 and has one team in the Sweet 16 this year. Given its pedigree in basketball and its complete lack of a power team in football in recent years, this has, once again, been a disappointment.