Baker Mayfield and His Fiancee Emily Wilkinson Have a Bone to Pick With American Airlines

Baker Mayfield and his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson, are not happy with American Airlines. According to the Cleveland Browns quarterback, American canceled Wilkinson’s flight on the way to her bachelorette party this coming weekend and rebooked her, changed her flight path and didn’t refund her.

Hey @AmericanAir, my fiancé has her bachelorette party this weekend and y’all cancelled her direct flight… changed her ticket and seat.. it’s no longer nonstop. I’m not sure how y’all do business but I’m pretty sure this isn’t how it’s supposed to go…. AND without a refund… — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 25, 2019

That’s just insanely annoying. As someone who has dealt with dozens of airline issues of this sort, it is awful to deal with. I also know that going directly to the source on Twitter is the way to get a refund or some kind of customer service help. Nice work Baker.

Mayfield and Wilkinson announced their engagement in June 2018. She’s an Instagram model who formerly worked at a plastic surgery clinic.

