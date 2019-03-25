Five Things To Know About Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is one of the top college basketball recruits in the 2019 class. The McDonald’s All-American has narrowed his college choices down and plans to commit in early April.

Here are five things to know about Anthony.

He’s Greg Anthony’s son

Cole is the son of Crystal McGary and former NBA player Greg Anthony.

Greg was an NBA player from 1991 through 2002, after the New York Knicks made him a first-round pick out of UNLV. He won an NCAA title with the Runnin’ Rebels in 1990, and his jersey has been retired by the program.

Anthony currently works for CBS and Tuner Sports.

He’s a top recruit

Anthony is one of the top recruits in the country. He ranks as the fourth overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite and is the top combo guard. He has also been considered one of the top 15 players in his recruiting class since mid-2016.

His appearance at the upcoming McDonald’s All-American Game is highly anticipated.

He plays for Oak Hill Academy

Despite being born in Portland, Anthony grew up in Manhattan and went to Archbishop Molloy High School until his junior year. He was named a third-team All-American by USA Today and subsequently transferred to basketball power Oak Hill Academy for his senior season.

Oak Hill is currently ranked ninth in the USA Today Sports Super 25 expert rankings. The Warriors are 36-4 this season and are set to play in the Geico Nationals in April.

North Carolina is favored to land him

Anthony has narrowed his college choice down to North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels lead for his services on 247’s Crystal Ball projections. Lead expert Evan Daniels put in a pick for North Carolina in February, while Jerry Meyer picked UNC back in October.

Oregon has a few picks in the Crystal Ball section too, but it’s clear the Tar Heels are out front.

His highlights are insane

Anthony can clearly ball. In fact, his senior year highlight tape is pretty incredible. Check them out: