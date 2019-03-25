Here's the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Television Schedule

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was chalk central, meaning the Sweet 16 games will feature heavyweights. Here is the March Madness television schedule for Thursday and Friday. Plan accordingly.
Thursday
7:09 p.m. | CBS | Anaheim I
(4) Florida St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson
7:29 p.m. | TBS | Louisville I
(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
After conc. I | CBS | Anaheim II
(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan
Harlan / Miller / Bonner / Jacobson
After conc. I | TBS | Louisville II
(13) UC Irvine / (12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
Friday
7:09 p.m. | CBS | Washington D.C. I
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
7:29 p.m. | TBS | Kansas City I
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
After conc. I | CBS | Washington D.C. II
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
After conc. I | TBS | Kansas City II
(11) Ohio St. / (3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
