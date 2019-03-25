Here's the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Television Schedule

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was chalk central, meaning the Sweet 16 games will feature heavyweights. Here is the March Madness television schedule for Thursday and Friday. Plan accordingly.

Thursday

7:09 p.m. | CBS | Anaheim I

(4) Florida St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson

7:29 p.m. | TBS | Louisville I

(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

After conc. I | CBS | Anaheim II

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan

Harlan / Miller / Bonner / Jacobson

After conc. I | TBS | Louisville II

(13) UC Irvine / (12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

Friday

7:09 p.m. | CBS | Washington D.C. I

(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

7:29 p.m. | TBS | Kansas City I

(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

After conc. I | CBS | Washington D.C. II

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

After conc. I | TBS | Kansas City II

(11) Ohio St. / (3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl