WWE Nails Its Historic WrestleMania Main Event

As many have expected, this year’s WrestleMania main event will feature the Raw Women’s Championship triple threat match featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The historic, first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event should be a thriller and will prove to be the correct choice for the prestigious spot.

Breaking: For the first time in @WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of @WrestleMania! The historic Raw Women’s Championship match featuring @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE will take place on Sunday, April 7 at @MetLifeStadium and live on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rPkvWtuaCZ — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 25, 2019

While Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have a case, as does the return of Roman Reigns, all the juice for the show starts and ends with Lynch.

Over the past few months, Lynch has been the undisputed most exciting talent on the roster. Her anti-hero persona brings some old-school fans back to the days of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Lynch alone deserves to be this year’s main event. But she is also stepping into the ring with Rousey who has become the WWE’s top special attraction. Rousey’s mainstream appeal projects to bode well for WrestleMania 35. Adding Flair to the mix ensures this match will be classic inside the ring.

The WWE has made an abundance of booking mistakes this past year, but have built this one up with real suspense. Safe bet that this one ends up being better than the main events of the past few years.