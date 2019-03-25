Roundup: Mueller Report Finds No Collusion With Russia, Mel B. Hookup Claim With Geri Halliwell 'Untrue'

Geri Halliwell … Report says Mel B.’s claim that she hooked up with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is ‘untrue’ … Mueller report says no collusion with Russia … Matt Taibbi compares the media’s Russia hysteria to Iraq/WMD era … The world’s most expensive new car costs $19 million … Over 600 dead and tens of thousands in need of help after cyclone in central Africa … Drunken driver who killed motorcyclist gets just two days in jail … Monsanto Roundup banned in Los Angeles area … “Dog dies protecting family during birthday party shooting” in Texas … U.S. budget has record monthly deficit … The Yankees got an outfielder from the Rockies … Hunter kills several baboon families then gets eaten alive by lions … Jelly Belly founder getting into the cannabis jelly bean biz … Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson … “Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns” … John Mara opposes initiative to replace onside kick with fourth-15 conversion, rest of the competition committee likes the idea … Always fun to see a golfer toss his club.

“8chan looks like a terrorist recruiting site after the New Zealand shooting. Should the government treat it like one?” [Washington Post]

The German family that owns a controlling interest in Panera and Krispy Kreme donates $11 million to charity after learning that their ancestors were enthusiastic Hitler supporters [AP]

Unbelievable investigative journalism by the Cincinnati Enquirer in this story about human trafficking, drugs, and power-trading [Cincinnati.com]

New York Times CEO warns other publishers about the dangers of Apple becoming the Netflix of news [Trust.org]

Google/YouTube getting out of the prestige scripted TV business [Bloomberg]

I’m quoted in this profile of House of Highlights founder Omar Raja [Miami Herald]

The hazy orange glow of Chicago is slowly going away [Curbed]

Lonzo Ball fires business manager Alan Foster over inability to account for $1.5 million; Foster had previously been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to defrauding 70 investors out of $4 million [ESPN]

Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall watch their legendary ladder match

Bill Simmons interviews Ben Stiller

Behind the animation of Spider-verse