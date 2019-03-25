VIDEO: Lonzo Ball's Manager Trashes Big Baller Brand Shoes Amid Nike Reports

Big Baller Brand is in the trash, and if partial owner Alan Foster, whose shady operations led to the company’s sudden demise, was looking for company in the scrap heap, he got some in the form of a pair of BBB kicks.

Lonzo Ball’s personal manager, Darren Moore, posted a video of him throwing a pair of ZO2 sneakers down a trash shoot amid the swirling controversy around the brand and Lonzo’s potential move to Nike.

Lonzo Ball recently severed ties with the company his father founded when $1.5 million of Lonzo’s money was unaccounted for by Foster. Lonzo reportedly owns more than 50 percent of Big Baller Brand, but appears to be headed to Nike after posting their marketing campaign, “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it” on Instagram on Sunday.

“Alan Foster was more than a trusted adviser,” Moore told ESPN. “He was a mentor, a father figure and someone Lonzo and I respected, loved and listened to. I’m proud of Lonzo for waking up and taking back his power. Together, we will fight for justice.”

Big Baller Brand suffered issues immediately upon creation as reports of late shipments and poorly-made shoes hindered its ability to gain any footing in the already-competitive U.S. shoe market. Plus, they cost like $500.

Lonzo passed up opportunities to sign with other brands out of college and has suffered from ankle injuries while wearing the shoes. Now it appears he’s moving on from them and BBB.