Ex-Playmate Zoe Gregory Claims Alex Rodriguez Was Sexting Her Weeks Before Jennifer Lopez Proposal

Alex Rodriguez might be in hot water. Former Playboy Playmate Zoe Gregory claims A-Rod was sexting her in the weeks leading up to his proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

According to Gregory, Rodriguez was asking for dirty videos and he suggested a threesome with her and another woman. The Sun has more details:

Now, Londoner Zoe has alleged she was pursued by A-Rod, 43, after he texted her on Boxing Day last year. The mum-of-one, who moved to Los Angeles in 1998, said he soon began pestering her to meet in person and begging her to bring friends for a threesome. He showered her with compliments on her curvy figure and 36DD boobs and asked her to send him sexy videos. In one WhatsApp message said: “Are you still thinking of your three names of fun girls for us?” In another, he asks Zoe if her pal is “down” for a rendezvous, adding: “She hot? Fun? How many times have you been with her?” A-Rod also sent Zoe a selfie, showing just his penis and his muscly thigh. Zoe said: “He was being like a dirty dog. He seemed like a needy, horny bloke.”

The 44-year-old British model provided the alleged texts to The Sun. She added this:

“J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls. “If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her it is just not fair.”

Obviously we’ll see if this is true or there’s any fallout over the next few days and weeks. But this comes after Jose Canseco called A-Rod out for an affair with his ex-wife Jessica.