Conor McGregor Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual assault. A woman has accused the 30-year-old mixed martial arts star of sexually assaulting her in December. He has not been charged with a crime.

The 30-year-old abruptly announced his retirement from the UFC on Tuesday and now this news has broken. McGregor was reportedly arrested in January and questioned by law enforcement over the incident but released pending further investigation.

The New York Times has more on the story:

The woman making the allegation said it occurred at the Beacon Hotel, an establishment attached to a business park on the edge of Dublin. There is little to suggest it would be a haunt for one of Ireland’s best-known sports figures, a multimillionaire with a loyal, global fan base. McGregor is an occasional guest there, usually booking its sole penthouse room, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The last and most recent visit occurred in December.

No one seems to want to comment on the news publicly, as McGregor’s team, the UFC and Irish law enforcement have all declined comment.

McGregor has only fought once in the UFC since 2016, an October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

One of the highest-paid athletes in the world, McGregor seemed to be moving away from life as a regular fighter and his retirement on Tuesday wasn’t all that surprising. Especially given his recent run-ins with the law. This case is just the latest in a string of legal difficulties for the Irishman.

We’ll have more as it becomes available.