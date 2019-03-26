Roundup: Conor McGregor Retires; Tech N9ne Dead or Alive; Michael Avenatti's Busy Day

Conor McGregor retires … The other Tech N9ne … Prison escape … We’re talking about Match Play .. The NFL didn’t just lose Rob Gronkowski, they lost a brand … Georgia football players in a bar fight … The hectic last days of Gymboree’s bankruptcy … Apparently social media has some negative impact on young minds … Love to see billionaires weigh in on what poor people do and don’t want … People too caught up in the little stuff, like a pilot landing a plane in the correct country … I want to be rich enough to own a Babe Ruth bat … How is The Walking Dead still on television … You cannot stop Blaine Gabbert’s career … Best new stadium food for 2019 … Did we learn anything from getting covered in chalk … Least surprising Gordon Ramsay news … Pac-12 management continues to be stunning … Actually Amtrak is good … Emily Rata — Emily R.

Michael Avenatti is truly one of the great characters of our time. What a sequence of events. [New York Times]

An app where you can set up a fight? Oh, wow, is this going to be fun. [NYDN]

Veep is so, so good and we can’t wait. [Entertainment Weekly]

The best way to read this news is to realize your identity and information is bought and sold thousands of times per day. [CNN]

Classic coach content.

Say cheese: @NFL head coaches pose for group photo at the league’s Annual Meeting at the Biltmore in AZ pic.twitter.com/n2PO6Ml4U5 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 25, 2019

Wake up with Verne.