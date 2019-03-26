Roundup: Conor McGregor Retires; Tech N9ne Dead or Alive; Michael Avenatti's Busy Day

Roundup

Conor McGregor retiresThe other Tech N9nePrison escapeWe’re talking about Match Play .. The NFL didn’t just lose Rob Gronkowski, they lost a brand …  Georgia football players in a bar fight  … The hectic last days of Gymboree’s bankruptcy … Apparently social media has some negative impact on young minds … Love to see billionaires weigh in on what poor people do and don’t want … People too caught up in the little stuff, like a pilot landing a plane in the correct country … I want to be rich enough to own a Babe Ruth batHow is The Walking Dead still on television … You cannot stop Blaine Gabbert’s careerBest new stadium food for 2019 … Did we learn anything from getting covered in chalkLeast surprising Gordon Ramsay news …  Pac-12 management continues to be stunningActually Amtrak is good … Emily Rata — Emily R. 

Michael Avenatti is truly one of the great characters of our time. What a sequence of events. [New York Times]

An app where you can set up a fight? Oh, wow, is this going to be fun. [NYDN]

Veep is so, so good and we can’t wait. [Entertainment Weekly]

The best way to read this news is to realize your identity and information is bought and sold thousands of times per day. [CNN]

Classic coach content.

Wake up with Verne.

 

