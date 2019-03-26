VIDEO: Fran Belibi Dunking All Over the Place

Francesca Belibi, a Stanford recruit, became the second woman to win the McDonald’s All-American slam dunk contest Monday night, hammering home the victory in style with a cape and flying jam.

Only the 2nd woman to EVER win the dunk contest 👏 We see you, Fran Belibi! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/E2Oqa2x4CE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2019

She also earned a perfect score for this self-pass earlier in the event.

She threw it off the backboard for the perfect score!! Fran Belibi!! pic.twitter.com/f8NJSctUCZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 26, 2019

The 6-foot-1 Belibi averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a senior. She is on track to become the best female dunker the game has ever seen.

Fran Belibi THREW DOWN in the 1st round of the dunk contest 😤 pic.twitter.com/2oFbFuOgTQ — espnW (@espnW) March 26, 2019

This video of her throwing down an alley-oop has been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.

There is nothing more important than going viral. Kudos to her for accomplishing so much in that department at such a young age.