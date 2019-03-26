VIDEO: Fran Belibi Dunking All Over the Place

Francesca Belibi, a Stanford recruit, became the second woman to win the McDonald’s All-American slam dunk contest Monday night, hammering home the victory in style with a cape and flying jam.
She also earned a perfect score for this self-pass earlier in the event.
The 6-foot-1 Belibi averaged 21.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a senior. She is on track to become the best female dunker the game has ever seen.
This video of her throwing down an alley-oop has been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.
There is nothing more important than going viral. Kudos to her for accomplishing so much in that department at such a young age.
