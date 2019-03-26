Jacob deGrom's Contract Extension Was Mets Way of Saying Thanks

It looks like Noah Syndergaard did Jacob deGrom's dirty work for him.

Two days after Syndergaard called out the Mets in public for not giving his ace teammate an extension, the Mets did exactly that, inking deGrom to a massive deal.

DeGrom five-year, $137.5M deal with #Mets includes full no-trade clause, sources tell The Athletic. Gets opt-out after ‘22, same as Sale, even though he is a year further from free agency. Will earn $107M between now and opt-out, Sale, $105M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 26, 2019

deGrom, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, had been talking about an extension with the Mets all offseason, but expressed pessimism on Saturday that a deal would get done. That’s when his good buddy came to his defense and put the Mets on notice.

“Jake’s the best pitcher in baseball right now. I think he deserves whatever amount he’s worth,” Syndergaard said. “I want to keep him happy, so when it does come time for him to reach free agency, he stays on our side pitching for the Mets. I just think they should quit all this fuss and pay the man already.”

Nothing to be mad about anymore. The deal deGrom got is a big wet kiss from the Mets planted directly on deGrom’s cheek.

Call it a thank you for winning the Cy Young when the Mets stunk last year, or for being a positive member of the team during their terrible stretch the last few years. But just know this is a peach of a deal for a player who wasn’t up for free agency until 2021.

For comparison, know that Chris Sale, who is a younger, better pitcher than deGrom, just signed a five-year, $145 million extension with the Red Sox. So, deGrom gets a comparable deal to arguably the most dominant pitcher in the game, which tells you everything you need to know about how much the Mets value him.