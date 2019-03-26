Michael Avanetti Calls Out Nike, DeAndre Ayton

Michael Avanetti, who many know as the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, has been on Twitter over the last several days accusing Nike of perpetrating a “major high school basketball scandal.” This morning, he accused Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, of working with Nike to direct cash payments to Ayton’s mother, among others.

Ask DeAndre Ayton and Nike about the cash payments to his mother and others. Nike’s attempt at diversion and cover-up will fail miserably once prosecutors realize they have been played by Nike and their lawyers at Boies. This reaches the highest levels of Nike. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2019

Avenatti had a big day yesterday, teasing this stuff and then getting arrested and charged with felonies.

Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) had been served with a subpoena in September of 2017 as part of the federal investigation into corruption within college basketball at that time. Nothing quite like Avenatti claimed has come to light yet as far as Nike is involved.

Ayton’s name being brought up might have some consequences. While the talented big man is now a multi-millionaire in Phoenix, one need only to look to Reggie Bush to see that past actions could have a future impact.

The worst of college basketball and the institution of college in general has been exposed to the public over the last several years, and if Avenatti’s claims are true, it might just be the tip of the iceberg. He has yet to provide any evidence.