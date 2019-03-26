Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty, Wants A Jury Trial

Robert Kraft entered a not guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation. The New England Patriots owner said he wants to face a jury trial.

Authorities claim Kraft was videotaped twice paying for a sex act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida in January.

In a statement on March 23 Kraft said the following:

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

A copy of the court records is below:

From Palm Beach County court records: Robert Kraft waives his arraignment, pleads not guilty to all charges, and requests a jury trial. pic.twitter.com/nMhKztCodd — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 26, 2019

Even if Kraft is found not guilty there is a fairly good chance he’ll face discipline from the NFL. He is one of the league’s most visible and powerful owners, and if he escapes punishment it would be terrible optics for the league.

Kraft’s Patriots just won their sixth Super Bowl under his watch in February.