Stephen A. Smith Wonders if the Me Too Movement is to Blame for Tom Izzo Controversy

Stephen A. Smith addressed last Thursday’s incident in which Tom Izzo yelled at Aaron Henry because we live in a world where something like that can provide fodder on Monday. His take seemed to be the more mainstream one: that this is a molehill being turned into a mountain.

His wording, however, was a bit perplexing.

“What the hell is wrong with y’all?” Smith asked. “What is wrong with y’all? You can’t yell at a player now? I don’t even know what movement to blame this on. Is this Me Too’s fault, John, or whose fault is it? I don’t know. What the hell is wrong with y’all?”

Here’s the full context, complete with requisite mentions of diapers and denouncement of our current culture.

The Tom Izzo backlash, unequivocally, is not the fault of Me Too. It has nothing to do with Me Too. Believe it or not, Me Too is not really about basketball coaches screaming at their players.

As always, it needs to be pointed out that Smith speaks for hours and hours extemporaneously so there are going to be a few missteps along the way. At the same time, what the hell?