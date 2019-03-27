Former Packers, Raiders Receiver Jordy Nelson Retiring

After 11 years in the NFL, former Packers and Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring, according to Nelson’s former teammate James Jones.

🚨After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards…72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

Nelson established himself in the league as the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, helping the Packers win a Super Bowl and compete regularly in the playoffs.

He has his own share of memorable catches and moments from Green Bay, and spent his last season in Oakland as Derek Carr’s only legitimate receiving threat not named Jared Cook.

Since 2009, Jordy Nelson's 120.5 passer rating when targeted ranks 2nd among receivers with at least 200 targets in that span. Where will he suit up in 2019? pic.twitter.com/st3VUIVKQd — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 26, 2019

Nelson was a sure-handed receiver who will be remembered by Packers fans for his prolific tenure in Green Bay. He finishes his NFL career with 72 TDs and over 8,500 yards receiving.