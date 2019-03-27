Former Packers, Raiders Receiver Jordy Nelson Retiring

After 11 years in the NFL, former Packers and Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring, according to Nelson’s former teammate James Jones.
Nelson established himself in the league as the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, helping the Packers win a Super Bowl and compete regularly in the playoffs.
He has his own share of memorable catches and moments from Green Bay, and spent his last season in Oakland as Derek Carr’s only legitimate receiving threat not named Jared Cook.
Nelson was a sure-handed receiver who will be remembered by Packers fans for his prolific tenure in Green Bay. He finishes his NFL career with 72 TDs and over 8,500 yards receiving.
