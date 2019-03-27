PM Roundup: Jessie J; AAF Could Fold; 2019 MLB Season Preview

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which invested heavily in the AAF, solely because there was no chance the league could possibly fail. Wait…what?!?

Channing praises Jessie: Channing Tatum gushed about his girlfriend Jessie J in a birthday message on Instagram. The pair have been dating for several months and have reportedly gotten very serious.

AAF could fold: The Alliance of American Football could be in danger of folding. The AAF’s majority owner, Tom Dundon, claims the league needs help from the NFL Players Association or it could collapse.

MLB season preview: A full, in-depth preview of the 2019 MLB season. SI’s annual primer includes team-by-team scouting reports and predictions.

Tweet of the Day:

straight into my veins https://t.co/yKQDTgOTrb — keithlaw (@keithlaw) March 27, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Lonzo Ball Has Covered Up His Big Baller Tattoo

Audio Recording Shows Antonio Brown and Drew Rosenhaus Wanted Nothing To Do With Buffalo Bills

Colin Cowherd is Wrong, These 25 Players Are Better Than Zion Williamson Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo Showed Why He is the Obvious Choice for MVP

Around the Sports Internet:

Damian Lillard reportedly wants to stay with the Blazers

Tampa Bay has signed Blaine Gabbert as its backup quarterback

Lou Williams is so much more than just a sixth man

Shareef O’Neal says he’s ready to play after undergoing heart surgery

Song of the Day: