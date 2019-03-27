WWE Ring Announcer JoJo and Bray Wyatt Are Expecting a Baby

WWE ring announcer JoJo and Bray Wyatt announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are expecting a baby in June:
I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. ❤️ Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right 😉 📸 by the incredible @forerophotography
The WWE Universe has been waiting for Wyatt to return for a while and we may be getting closer, as JoJo teased.
Of course, congratulations are in order!
