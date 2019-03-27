Kobe Bryant Bullied Into Saying He's Better than Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Late-night television host and peer-pressure enthusiast James Corden made Kobe Bryant live out the worst nightmare of all reasonable sports fans by placing him at a table and giving him a simple choice.

Embrace debate or eat a cow tongue.

Bryant smartly opted to do the reasonable thing and say that he was better than Michael Jordan and LeBron James. It’s not true of course, but he can be forgiven considering the circumstances.

Given all we know about Kobe, this is totally out of character and he was feeling bullied. Otherwise, he would have admitted the obvious: that he lags far behind the others.