Roundup: Special Olympics Funding Cut; Jussie Smollett Walks; Man Has Perfect Bracket

Charges dropped against Jussie SmollettThe impact of Article 13 … Would like to see Cardi B talk her way out of this oneChris Bosh gets his moment …  Federal bump stock ban stays in place … Name of the Year bracket absolutely stacked … Jason Kidd really wants to coachClassic good news, bad news here for Judge Jeanine … Looking forward to next year’s crop of McDonald’s All-Americans … Get all your parenting advice from The OnionSomething positiveWeekend Update crew getting in on some wrestling action … Jordan Peele’s contract prevented him from going to SNL, and things turned out OK … Congrats on the sexWe need more stunt Twitter journalism … The ol’ Axe Body Spray in the mouth trickDeveloping Jabrill Peppers storyTyronn Lue redux … Priyanka Chopra … 

We’re really going to cut Special Olympics funding. [The Hill]

This guy could actually have a perfect bracket. [NCAA]

Revisiting vintage Tiger Woods never gets old. [The Stiff Shaft]

Nothing weirder than this. Nothing.

Lance made ’em dance.

