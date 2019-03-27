Roundup: Special Olympics Funding Cut; Jussie Smollett Walks; Man Has Perfect Bracket

Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett … The impact of Article 13 … Would like to see Cardi B talk her way out of this one …Chris Bosh gets his moment … Federal bump stock ban stays in place … Name of the Year bracket absolutely stacked … Jason Kidd really wants to coach … Classic good news, bad news here for Judge Jeanine … Looking forward to next year’s crop of McDonald’s All-Americans … Get all your parenting advice from The Onion … Something positive … Weekend Update crew getting in on some wrestling action … Jordan Peele’s contract prevented him from going to SNL, and things turned out OK … Congrats on the sex … We need more stunt Twitter journalism … The ol’ Axe Body Spray in the mouth trick … Developing Jabrill Peppers story … Tyronn Lue redux … Priyanka Chopra …

We’re really going to cut Special Olympics funding. [The Hill]

This guy could actually have a perfect bracket. [NCAA]

Revisiting vintage Tiger Woods never gets old. [The Stiff Shaft]

Nothing weirder than this. Nothing.

Pope Francis really doesn't want anyone kissing his ring.

This from today, after Mass … pic.twitter.com/CZUO8ppNfo — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) March 25, 2019

Lance made ’em dance.