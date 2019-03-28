20 Things to Love About Opening Day

We did it. Opening Day is here. The long winter of our discontent is over. The chase for the pennant begins anew. Today is not like any other day. It’s much easier to be optimistic and embrace the positive vibes.

Why? Well, here are a few reasons:

The hot dogs taste better than on any other day

Look, we’re not food scientists or anything but there has to be a reason for this. And maybe it depends on what one’s offseason nitrate consumption looks like. But you put a little mustard and chopped onion on a hefty frank and the next thing you know you’re the mayor of Flavortown.

Great excuse to not work after spending NCAA Tournament days not working

It’s been a whole week since the office knocked off early and watched sports instead of doing their actual jobs. Getting another day where productivity recedes into the background is such a joy.

Infinity ERAs

Some poor reliever is going to come into the game, fail to record an out, and get charged with some earned runs. Infinity ERA, baby. So rare but so rewarding. Must be savored while they last.

Socially acceptable day-drinking

This is half the appeal of afternoon baseball anyway and amplified because the juices are really flowing. Impossible to sustain this pace for a six-month season but for one day, it’s fine.

Bunting (the decoration)

So classy and so underutilized. There is nothing like seeing it draped over an upper deck somewhere, doing its damn job without making a big deal about it. Respect.

Bunting (the lost strategy)

That first surprise bunt of the year is always a wild ride. Oh, they can do that? Why don’t they do that more often?

Discovering That Guy now plays for That Team and wondering how you missed it

It’s extremely difficult to keep up with the transactional moves involving the Tier 2, 3, or 4 players. You see something flash across the scroll in November and you’re expected to retain it for months? Think not. We’ll find out who the Marlins left fielder is when the real games begin, thank you very much.

Ernie Harwell reading Voice of the Turtle

The late Detroit Tigers broadcaster would waste no time putting chills on the spine of everyone huddled around the radio dial with this beautiful passage. Miss you, Ernie.

Sports talk radio callers absolutely losing it over managerial decisions

Possibly the best. These meatheads are so fired up by a move made before April Fools Day that they’ll call in and fume, usually requesting the head of the skipper. What a tradition.

Mets winning, but still stinking

The Mets have the best opening-day record in MLB history at 37-20 and that’s even after they lost their first eight as a franchise. But despite their historical dominance on opening, we all know it doesn’t mean much to a team that’s regularly a punching bag in the NL East.

“Take Me Out to the Ballgame”

Say what you want about baseball being boring. No other sport in the world has a more recognizable song. That’s a fact.

Lefty relievers

Soak it in while it lasts baseball fans because the lefty reliever specialist is about to become extinct. After this season, all pitchers will have to face three batters at the minimum. But this year on opening day, you’ll get to see the ole lefty-on-lefty matchup played out everywhere.

Joe Maddon’s shifts

Four infielders positioned between first and second base with two outfielders directly behind them and another outfielder standing by himself in left field? What is this sorcery? It’s Joe Maddon using analytics to steal hits away from innocent batters. Muhahahaha.

Dingers

Let’s not make this about male and female. Everyone digs the long ball.

Bat Flips

There’s truly nothing more entertaining early in the season than watching baseball old heads freak out on Twitter because a piece of wood was tossed after a ball goes a long way. Fortunately for those haters, the primary offender by the name of Joey Bats remains unsigned, but there still should be plenty of flipping to be had.

It means spring is here! (Kind of)

Opening Day is usually synonymous with spring and the arrival of summer, and everyone (baseball fan or no) welcomes the warm weather and sunlight with open arms. This year is a little different, because Opening Day is in late March and it’s still forty degrees in many northern cities and there’s likely to be a game of snow baseball soon. But still! Baseball is here, so the warmth is around the corner!

Cracker Jack

I honestly believe I’ve never had a single Cracker Jack outside of a baseball park. For whatever reason, Cracker Jacks aren’t popular (or even sold) unless it’s for eight bucks by the guy walking around screaming “CRACKAH JACKS”. Baseball is here, and so is everyone’s caramel popcorn-ish snack.

Projections

The guy who hit two homers on Opening Day is on pace for 344 longballs. The guy with a stolen base is on pace for 162 steals. This guy could slug 2.500. Ridiculous, popcorn numbers for entertainment purposes only.

Your Fantasy Team

Fantasy baseball is great for one day. It’s so easy to follow. Then the season sets in, a person gets busy, and checking the lineups at rush hour loses its fun. For one day, though, it’s a blast.

Keeping score

Same as above. A great novelty. You feel like you’re doing something and it makes the game feel way more active. Then the joy wears off. Good to test your skills once a year.