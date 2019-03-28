An Open Plea for Greg Gumbel to Wear This Amazing Coat On-Air Again

Greg Gumbel has long been a fixture on CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage and this year he’s been doing what he always does: hold down the studio while a flurry of games happen across the country.

He’s very good. We like him. If there’s a complaint, though, it’s that he’s not dressing like he did in 1979.

Here’s a young Gumbel, then working for Chicago’s WMAQ, filing a report on the state of Big Ten basketball shortly before Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans won it all.

His coat (at the 50-second mark) is absolutely resplendent.

It’s tough to focus on anything he’s saying while that thing is on screen. Its warmth is only surpassed by its beauty. We haven’t seen anything like this since David Puddy donned the Man Fur.

Forty years may have passed since its big television moment, but some fashion is timeless.

Bring it back! Bring it back! Bring it back!