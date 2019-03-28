Based on This Barry Switzer Tweet, Covering the Cowboys Used to be Wild

The mid-1990s Dallas Cowboys had a lot of big personalities, from the players on the field to the coach on the sideline to the owner on the field. Dealing with that type of ego can be difficult for a reporter. And based on this tweet from Barry Switzer, things used to be even wilder than anyone knew. Reminsicing about the day he got the call to take over the reins, Switzer peeled back the curtain on, well, something.

Phrasing It is important.

You know, every once in a while 2011 Twitter pops its head up for some good old-fashioned fun. It’s rarer and rarer these days as most people are too consumed with either pushing their content or calling for their political enemies to be jailed.

Speaking only for me, it’d be great to hear more from Switzer about the way media relations used to be handled.