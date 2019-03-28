Bryce Harper Wearing Phanatic Cleats, Fist-Pumping, Having a Hell of a Time

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies’ shiny new toy they hope to enjoy for the next 13 years, wasted no time ingratiating himself to the hometown fans during the season opener. The outfielder, wearing mascot-green spikes, bowed to his new supporters upon taking the field and threw in a few fist-pumps for good measure.
He’s excited. The paying customers are excited. The jersey merchants are excited. Everyone’s excited.
Harper hit the ball hard during his first at-bat, but right at the first baseman.
