Bryce Harper Wearing Phanatic Cleats, Fist-Pumping, Having a Hell of a Time

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies’ shiny new toy they hope to enjoy for the next 13 years, wasted no time ingratiating himself to the hometown fans during the season opener. The outfielder, wearing mascot-green spikes, bowed to his new supporters upon taking the field and threw in a few fist-pumps for good measure.

Bryce Harper bows to #Phillies fans, unleashes vicious fist pump the first time he takes the field at CBP… pic.twitter.com/i8xMrUTO2K — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) March 28, 2019

Okay, I love Bryce Harper's cleats. pic.twitter.com/2yQgTMY0io — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) March 28, 2019

He’s excited. The paying customers are excited. The jersey merchants are excited. Everyone’s excited.

Harper hit the ball hard during his first at-bat, but right at the first baseman.