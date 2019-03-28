Chris Paddack: Fantasy Baseball Impact of Padres Young Ace

Chris Paddack will make his major league debut on Sunday after the San Diego Padres decided he could gain nothing more by sitting in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old starting pitcher should make an impact on the mound and definitely needs to be owned in all fantasy baseball leagues.

Paddack was a surprise addition to the Padres roster, as very few had him ticketed for the big leagues at the start of spring training. Then he stepped on the mound and removed any doubt about his readiness.

In four starts this spring, he went 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 20 strikeouts against just two walks in 12.2 innings. He was largely dominant.

In 2018, Paddack split time between High-A ball and Double-A. It was his first year back after Tommy John surgery and he was unhittable. Over the two levels he made 17 starts, threw 90 innings and combined to go 7-3 with a 2.10 ERA, an absurd 0.82 WHIP and 120 strikeouts against just eight walks. That’s not a typo. Yes, 120 strikeouts and eight walks. That’s just silly.

Paddack was toying with minor league hitters all year. Then he hit spring training and was toying with major league hitters. He has the size and stuff to be successful in the big leagues right now.

The big Texan is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds and possesses an excellent arsenal of pitches. His fastball sits in the low 90s but can top out at 95-96 mph. He hides the pitch well, which makes it play up a bit. He has excellent control, and his secondary offerings make it look even better.

Paddack possesses one of the best changeups in baseball. It’s a plus-plus pitch that works because he repeats his arm action no matter what he’s throwing. He can control it to both corners and throws it to both lefties and righties.

He has a developing curveball that ranks far behind his fastball and changeup, but it looked improved this spring.

Paddack is a great young starter and should make a fantasy impact this season. His workload may be limited because he’s only in his second season coming off of Tommy John surgery and only threw 90 innings in 2018. In keeper leagues, he’s one to hang on to long-term and he should be scooped up in any league immediately.