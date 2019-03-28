RIP to the Detroit Tigers' Comically Large Hat Logo

There are few things this humble blogger cares about more than the Detroit Tigers. The past few years have been an unfortunate callback to my formative ones as they’ve fielded an unsuccessful and largely irrelevant team. There’s no logical reason to expect things to get any better this season. Obvious roster flaws and a healthy grasp of reality are too much for Opening Day optimism to overcome.

One silver lining exists.

The goofy hats of last year are gone. And not a moment too soon.

Changing the iconic D to a 72-point version which covered most of the available real estate on the cap was an idiotic move from the jump. If I recall correctly, I took a personal day to stew over it. It was painfully stupid from the get-go.

The Tigers have one of the best hats in all baseball, one of the best uniforms in all of sports. Thankfully, the franchise has been largely resistant to messing with the traditional look.

Last year, a dark cloud rolled in. Sane people from across the state of Michigan are happy to see the fever — and weather — breaking.

One may consider this a trivial issue and a hollow victory. One may be correct. But this could honestly be as good as it gets for Tigers fans in 2019. The team may flirt with 95 losses, yet it’s comforting to know they’ll look better doing it.

Congratulations to all those suckers who bought the new style cap last year. You’re now the owner of a relic, a reminder of mankind’s awkward march for progress. To you I say: keep the memorabilia tight. It is important to learn from our past mistakes, not forget them.