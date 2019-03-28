Greg Schiano Announces He is Leaving Patriots

On Feburary 6th, the Patriots announced they’d be hiring former Bucs and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano as their defensive coordinator. Today, March 28th, Schiano announced he would be stepping down from his position in order to “recalibrate his priorities.”

The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long… or something.

Bill Belichick also released a statement with Schiano, thanking him for what were surely extensive contributions over the last month and change. With Brian Flores now leading a rebuild in Miami, the Patriots are without a defensive coordinator. Perhaps it’s all for the best; Schiano doesn’t exactly have the best reputation from his time in Tampa Bay, and from the tone of his announcement, he’s unsure about his future in football, not just New England.

Everything will be fine in New England because they have the best defensive coach of all time at their head guy. But this is more than a little bizarre.