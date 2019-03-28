Jordan Howard Trade Fills Eagles Biggest Need Cheaply

Jordan Howard has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly sent a late-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 24-year-old, former Pro Bowl running back. The Eagles filled their biggest need on offense and didn’t give up much to do so.

Bears trading RB Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th-round pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2019

A fifth- or sixth-round pick for a really good, young running back is an incredibly low price to pay. With Jay Ajayi still unsigned, Philadelphia’s biggest need was a back who could move the chains in short-yardage situations. Howard can be that guy.

Matt Nagy’s offense wasn’t a great fit for Howard, which meant his time in Chicago was likely up. He turned in his worst season in 2018, but that’s not indicative of what he can do.

As a rookie in 2016 he had a Pro Bowl year, rushing for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. In 2017, Howard went for 1,122 yards and nine scores on 4.1 yards per carry. But in 2018, his stats took a downturn, as he rushed for 935 yards and nine scores on 3.7 yards per carry. Nagy clearly wanted to go in another direction.

A 6’0″ and 224-pound battering ram, Howard can also catch the ball out of the backfield, he’s racked up 72 receptions during his three NFL seasons.

Carson Wentz needed a consistent running back who could carry the load for the offense. Howard can give the Eagles 250-plus carries a year and — if the offensive stays healthy — his yards per carry average should jump back up.

This is a great move for the Eagles who got an excellent young player without giving up much.