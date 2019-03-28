Kolten Wong Blasted Two Home Runs For Cardinals On Opening Day

Kolten Wong tried his darndest to win the St. Louis Cardinals their Opening Day game by himself.

Wong hammered two home runs and drove in three runs, but the Cardinals fell to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park this afternoon. Why is that news? Because Wong is largely considered a defensive specialist. The 28-year-old hit just nine home runs all last year. He had just four in 2017 and five in 2016.

His first homer of 2019 was an absolute bomb:

Kolten Wong just CRUSHED a baseball on the first pitch he saw pic.twitter.com/7rt7AyKfkT — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 28, 2019

And he managed to get around on another a few innings later:

Kolten Wong, defensive specialis…..NEVERMIND! That's Wong's SECOND homer of the day. #TimeToFly Tune in now on FSMW and FOX Sports Go. pic.twitter.com/XCJ1vgzPK8 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) March 28, 2019

Despite Wong’s heroics, the Cardinals lost 5-4, though they almost tied it with two outs in the top of the ninth. Jose Martinez pinch hit for Wong and drove a ball to deep center. Unfortunately for St. Louis, Lorenzo Cain made the following play:

So the Cardinals open the season 0-1, but Kolten Wong had a heck of a day in the process.