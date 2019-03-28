Media Minutes With Pat Forde: How He's Surviving and Advancing in March

March is truly madness for Pat Forde. The Yahoo Sports writer flies state-to-state splitting his time between covering the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and watching his children compete in the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships. Last week, his youngest daughter Brooke won an individual title in the 500 free with Stanford, and this week his middle son Clayton is swimming in multiple events with Georgia. Meanwhile, he still wrote about Duke and the tournament and is covering the Louisville region this week. It’s truly a mad, yet fulfilling, time for Forde, who carved out some time to speak with The Big Lead about finding a work-life balance, his expectations for the Sweet 16 and the current state of men’s basketball as cheating scandals continue to rock the foundation.

Brian Giuffra: Hey Pat, want to start out by congratulating you and your daughter Brooke on her win last week. What was it like having your daughter win the national championship?”

Pat Forde: It was a big thrill. Watching all three of our kids swim in college [his oldest son Mitchell swam at Missouri] has been one of the great things as parents for my wife and I. Brooke has had a very good career and this was kind of the next step to win an individual championship. It was an unbelievable week. If you want to get into what student-athlete life is like, she had to take two human biology finals: one on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, swim the 800 freestyle relay and anchor that, miscount her laps and have to swim an extra 50 at the end because she was so fried mentally, and then turn around the next day and swim the 500 and win that and get a term paper finished and turned in. It was just a crazy, crazy week. Just to be able to watch, we couldn’t be more thrilled for her. And now I’m going to go back to Austin this week to watch my son swim for Georgia in the men’s championship.

Giuffra: How do you balance your job at Yahoo with watching your children swim?

Forde: It’s difficult but it’s fun. I gotta give a great deal of thanks to my bosses at Yahoo for being as understanding as they have been. You know, it’s the middle of March Madness, and they’re letting me go to a swim meet. That’s been huge for them to be so understanding. But it’s crazy.

This week I’m going to cover two games in Louisville Thursday night. First thing Friday I’m flying to Austin, Texas, to watch Clayton swim. Then Saturday morning I’m flying back for the regional final. So trying to do both is difficult, but what the heck. Last year I was driving between Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh. Columbus was where the women’s (swimming) championships were. Pittsburgh was where the basketball was. I drove back and forth between those two every day. And then the following week for the men’s (swimming) championship, I was flying back and forth between Atlanta and Minneapolis. So it’s a bit expensive, it’s a bit crazy, it’s a bit exhausting, but I would not want to do it any other way.

Giuffra: How do you stay up on everything happening in the tournament when your children are in the pool?

Forde: I have great colleagues. Nobody is more on top of what’s happening in college sports than Pete Thamel. I’m in constant contact with him and he’ll tell me, this is what’s happening, this is what’s going on. And the rest of our college crew and our editors at Yahoo do a great job making sure I know what’s happening when I’m at the pool. And when I’m not, I’m in front of a TV somewhere watching games or on my laptop trying to keep up with things. It’s been a team effort and I am the beneficiary of the team.

Giuffra: Have you ever missed anything because you were watching a race?

Forde: Yeah. This goes back to 2012. Missouri [Forde’s alma mater] as a No. 2 seed was losing to Norfolk State as a 15 seed, like down to the wire, and I’m literally watching Clayton swimming in the state championships while it’s going on. People and calling me and texting me and I was like, just give me four minutes here. I also remember last year, when Virginia lost to UMBC, we were at a Stanford parent function celebrating because they had swam great that day and all of a sudden that game starts going the other way and I was like, ‘Uh I gotta go. I’ll see you later.’ I had to pick up and go and write a column about that game. The two things can conflict certainly. If the NCAA would ever like to consult me on scheduling these events, I’d be happy to give them some feedback.