MLB Opening Day 2019 Schedule: The Earliest Ever

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is today, March 28. If that seems particularly early to you, then congratulations for having your finger on the pulse. It is, breaking the early-bird mark of March 29 set last year.

As always, scheduling games in northern locations this time of year is a dicey proposition. Luckily, the forecast in the Northeast is quite favorable, with temperatures soaring into the 50s from Washington D.C. to Boston.

Opening Day Schedule

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies 3:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays 3:37 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds 4:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland Indians vs. Minnesota Twins 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres 4:10 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals 4:15 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners 7:08 p.m.