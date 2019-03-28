Roundup: New Study Proves Being Nice Improves Happiness; FTC Shuts Down Robocall Groups; Gospel Singer Wins $1 Billion Powerball

Gina Rodriguez… A new study proves being nice to people improves your happiness… FTC shuts down four “RoboCall” groups… DeMarcus Lawrence wants $22.5 million a year from the Cowboys…Deutsche Bank turns over Trump records…Victor Oladipo walking without a brace or crutches only 8 weeks after his injury... Facebook bans White Nationalism and White Separatism… North Carolina gospel singer wins $1 million Powerball … Chris Evans still single … Theresa May offers to walk … Monica Lewinsky certainly wishes …

Do Get Out and Being John Malkovich exist in the same universe? [The Ringer]

Tim Tebow on baseball, engagement, and reality show [People]

NFL Draft prospect goes from cancer treatments to Pro Day [SI]

Thunder go on a 24-0 (!!!) run.

24-0 run has the @okcthunder up after 3 quarters on @ESPNNBA!

#ThunderUp 76#Pacers 69 Paul George: 23 PTS

Steven Adams: 22 PTS, 10 REB

Russell Westbrook: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/MYunUzTVfe — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2019

Eli Manning explains Eagles fans.

Eli Manning on @Eagles fans: "You go there, and that 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger. Not a thumbs-up. Not, ‘We’re No. 1.’ And he said something about my mom; I had to Google what it was. It’s just different. It’s a different culture.” https://t.co/4lMhKx3GzQ — Neil Best (@sportswatch) March 27, 2019

Yikes, Grizzlies.

Baker Mayfield really wanted to be a gamer.