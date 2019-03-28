Roundup: New Study Proves Being Nice Improves Happiness; FTC Shuts Down Robocall Groups; Gospel Singer Wins $1 Billion Powerball

Gina Rodriguez… A new study proves being nice to people improves your happiness… FTC shuts down four “RoboCall” groups… DeMarcus Lawrence wants $22.5 million a year from the Cowboys…Deutsche Bank turns over Trump records…Victor Oladipo walking without a brace or crutches only 8 weeks after his injury... Facebook bans White Nationalism and White Separatism… North Carolina gospel singer wins $1 million Powerball … Chris Evans still single … Theresa May offers to walk … Monica Lewinsky certainly wishes …
Do Get Out and Being John Malkovich exist in the same universe? [The Ringer]
Tim Tebow on baseball, engagement, and reality show [People]
NFL Draft prospect goes from cancer treatments to Pro Day [SI]
Thunder go on a 24-0 (!!!) run.
Eli Manning explains Eagles fans.
Yikes, Grizzlies.
Baker Mayfield really wanted to be a gamer.
Comments