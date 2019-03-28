Roundup: New Study Proves Being Nice Improves Happiness; FTC Shuts Down Robocall Groups; Gospel Singer Wins $1 Billion Powerball

Roundup

Gina Rodriguez… A new study proves being nice to people improves your happiness… FTC shuts down four “RoboCall” groups… DeMarcus Lawrence wants $22.5 million a year from the CowboysDeutsche Bank turns over Trump records…Victor Oladipo walking without a brace or crutches only 8 weeks after his injury... Facebook bans White Nationalism and White Separatism… North Carolina gospel singer wins $1 million PowerballChris Evans still singleTheresa May offers to walkMonica Lewinsky certainly wishes … 

Do Get Out and Being John Malkovich exist in the same universe? [The Ringer] 

Tim Tebow on baseball, engagement, and reality show [People]

NFL Draft prospect goes from cancer treatments to Pro Day [SI]

Thunder go on a 24-0 (!!!) run.

Eli Manning explains Eagles fans.

Yikes, Grizzlies.

Baker Mayfield really wanted to be a gamer.

 

