VIDEO: Tiger Woods Hits Incredible Left-Handed Shot From Knees to Make Par

Tiger Woods is the GOAT of getting out of trouble. No, this isn’t a joke about his marital issues. It’s a fact about his short game — except for that one year where he got the yips, and may we never speak of that again.

But anyway, back to our resident Houdini. Tiger Woods hit arguably the most incredible shot of his career in the WGC Match Play Championship, hitting a lefty shot from his knees to get up-and-down from underneath a bush and halve a hole against Brandt Snedeker.

We’ve seen Tiger chip in from behind the 16th green at Augusta and we’ve seen him chip in with a flop shot toward the water at The Memorial. While this shot didn’t come with the same pressure, it’s even more impressive, because, well, when the hell has he ever practiced this shot? The other ones, yeah, he practiced them in some way, shape or form. This one? No one can prepare for this. But Tiger can execute it.