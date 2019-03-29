Aaron Donald is Still Ridiculously Jacked Even Compared to NFL Players

We see Aaron Donald dominate the best offensive linemen during every game throughout every season. It’s an expectation, not a surprise, that he can manhandle his very large opponents with extraordinary ease.

It’s still very easy to be in shock and awe at Donald, though. He posted this picture on Instagram on Friday, and even next to current NFL players, Donald is a man among boys.

I mean, come ON. This guy has a more toned physique than any god sculpted in Greece or Rome. He brings a whole new meaning to the idea of being jacked. James Conner is an NFL running back! A pretty good one at that! And he still looks like a high schooler next to this alien who plays defensive tackle for the Rams.

I thought I was done being surprised by the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. I was wrong. I don’t know what his mom fed him as a kid, but it sure did work!