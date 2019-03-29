Becky Lynch Takes a Shot at Rob Gronkowski's Potential WWE Career

If you were waiting for Becky Lynch’s take on Rob Gronkowski’s potential WWE career, we have good news for you. Lynch, who is set to main event this year’s WrestleMania, threw some shade at Gronkowski talking to TMZ about the easy way he got to step foot in the ring just a few years ago:
Usually, airport interviews are awkward and meaningless, but this one sure fits Lynch’s character. Just yesterday, she was going after her WrestleMania opponents for not having to scratch and claw for their upcoming match.
The bigger story here, if we want to get down to business, Gronk could be a great WWE superstar. I think he will be. But, let’s be honest, he won’t be as good as Becky.
