Becky Lynch Takes a Shot at Rob Gronkowski's Potential WWE Career

If you were waiting for Becky Lynch’s take on Rob Gronkowski’s potential WWE career, we have good news for you. Lynch, who is set to main event this year’s WrestleMania, threw some shade at Gronkowski talking to TMZ about the easy way he got to step foot in the ring just a few years ago:

Usually, airport interviews are awkward and meaningless, but this one sure fits Lynch’s character. Just yesterday, she was going after her WrestleMania opponents for not having to scratch and claw for their upcoming match.

It’s very simple Ronnie:you and Charlotte were the chosen pair since the day you signed.But when it came to it, you two planks of wood couldn’t even manage a Survivor Series main event—nevermind WrestleMania. There's only one thing changed everything: me. https://t.co/RHFfx2Rlu6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 28, 2019

The bigger story here, if we want to get down to business, Gronk could be a great WWE superstar. I think he will be. But, let’s be honest, he won’t be as good as Becky.