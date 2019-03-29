Cassius Winston: 4 Things to Know About Michigan State's Leader

Cassius Winston is Michigan State’s heart and soul. The junior guard is one of the best point guards in all of college basketball and earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors this season. Here are five things to know about him.

Cassius Winston’s name

Winton’s father, Reg, wanted to name his son Hannibal, but was overruled. He and wife Wendi settled on Cassius because it evokes a warrior. It is not in honor of Muhammad Ali, who was originally known as Cassius Clay.

Cassius Winston’s headband

Winston has been wearing a headband since age 7 when his father told him it contained special powers. The tradition continues to this day. The guard wears it with the Nike logo facing backward.

Cassius Winston’s draft stock

Winston is not currently projected to leave after the season. If he did, the consensus is that, best-case scenario, he’d be a late second-round pick. He’s small, listed at 6-foot-0 and 185 pounds, which both may be generous. Another year and some bulk could help though.

Cassius Winston’s stats

Winston averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 rebounds this year. He shot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. He also accounted for a steal per contest.