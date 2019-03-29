Scranton TV Reporter Enters Specific Layer of Live Shot Hell, Keeps His Cool

WNEP gave reporter Chase Senior a classic good news, bad news assignment yesterday, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Opening Day jamboree. There’s a certain contagious form of optimism that can strike a town on this very special occasion, especially if Bryce Harper is now in tow.

There’s also a plethora of jacked-up and boundary-oblivious Phillies fans wandering around just looking for trouble.

Senior’s live shots were peppered with unwanted guests, but he’s a pro. Look at the way he handles himself without skipping a beat. It takes a special breed to enter that hornet’s nest and not get stung.

Respect.

Home